UN forecasts global economic growth of 4.7% in 2021

GENEVA, March 18. /TASS/. Growth of the global economy in 2021 may be 4.7% compared to last year, according to the report of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) published on Thursday.

According to the report, the global economy is expected to grow by 4.7% this year. The experts noted that these figures are higher than the forecasts for 2021, which were discussed in September - 4.3%. The improved expectations, according to them, are attributed to a stronger recovery in the United States, which has seen progress in coronavirus vaccine use and recently announced a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus.

The authors of the report drew attention to the continuing weak multilateral cooperation in the world and a lack of desire to deal with the problems of inequality, which worsens the prospects for successful development.