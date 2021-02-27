Recent study confirms Sputnik V effectiveness against COVID mutations

LONDON, February 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine has produced strong results against new mutations of coronavirus, including its UK and South African variants, Denis Logunov, a deputy director of Russia’s Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology which developed Sputnik V, told Reuters.

"(A) recent study carried out by the Gamaleya Centre in Russia showed that revaccination with Sputnik V vaccine is working very well against new coronavirus mutations, including the UK and South African strains of coronavirus," he said adding that according to the Russian researchers "believe that vector-based vaccines are actually better for future revaccinations than vaccines based on other platforms."

Reuters reported that results of the trial were expected to be published soon.

Logunov said that the trial indicated that the revaccination did not impact the effectiveness of the vaccine. According to the scientist, "the antibodies specific to the vectors used by the shot - which could generate an anti-vector reaction and undermine the work of the shot itself - waned ‘as early as 56 days after vaccination’," the agency said.

Russia was the first country to register its vaccine against the novel coronavirus on August 11, 2020. The Sputnik V vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry. Sputnik V is a vaccine on a human adenoviral vector-based platform. The two-part vaccine is administered in two doses.