Recent study confirms Sputnik V effectiveness against COVID mutations

According to deputy director of Russia’s Gamaleya Center, "the antibodies specific to the vectors used by the shot - which could generate an anti-vector reaction and undermine the work of the shot itself - waned"
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

LONDON, February 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine has produced strong results against new mutations of coronavirus, including its UK and South African variants, Denis Logunov, a deputy director of Russia’s Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology which developed Sputnik V, told Reuters.

"(A) recent study carried out by the Gamaleya Centre in Russia showed that revaccination with Sputnik V vaccine is working very well against new coronavirus mutations, including the UK and South African strains of coronavirus," he said adding that according to the Russian researchers "believe that vector-based vaccines are actually better for future revaccinations than vaccines based on other platforms."

Reuters reported that results of the trial were expected to be published soon.

Logunov said that the trial indicated that the revaccination did not impact the effectiveness of the vaccine. According to the scientist, "the antibodies specific to the vectors used by the shot - which could generate an anti-vector reaction and undermine the work of the shot itself - waned ‘as early as 56 days after vaccination’," the agency said.

Russia was the first country to register its vaccine against the novel coronavirus on August 11, 2020. The Sputnik V vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry. Sputnik V is a vaccine on a human adenoviral vector-based platform. The two-part vaccine is administered in two doses.

US denies negotiations with Germany on fate of Nord Stream 2 - Axios
Earlier, the German government’s deputy government spokesperson, Ulrike Demmer said that the German government was exchanging views with partners, including the United States, on the construction of the gas pipeline
Read more
Almost 40 jets, drones were sent on reconnaissance missions near Russian borders last week
All flights were observed by Russian radars
Read more
‘Highest priority’: War on poverty tops Putin administration’s agenda, says Kremlin
The struggle to defeat poverty in Russia faces certain difficulties, but national officials are not giving up on it, the spokesman stressed
Read more
Russia to demand explanations from Berlin concerning Nazi concentration camp guard Berger
Moscow welcomed the US Department of Justice’s decision to deport the Nazi persecutor
Read more
Russia offers to import hydrogen to Spain in future
According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, the European trend towards decarbonization of the EU economy gives additional opportunities to create innovative technological solutions
Read more
Putin: Special Operations Forces established in response to challenges of the time
Russian President has congratulated the military personnel and veterans of Russia’s Special Operations Forces on their professional holiday
Read more
US warned Russian military about airstrike on Syria several minutes in advance — Lavrov
Earlier on Friday, the US carried out airstrikes near the Syrian-Iraqi border
Read more
Kremlin refrains from commenting on Pashinyan’s claims of Iskander system inefficiency
The spokesman stressed that Russian military equipment had repeatedly proven its efficiency
Read more
Russia’s UN envoy slams US claim that Moscow weaponizes aid in Syria
Russian military in Syria create humanitarian corridors to help out those who need it most, something that cannot be said of the American troops who occupied a part of the country, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzya noted
Read more
Several hundred protesters continue blocking Yerevan’s central street
They sing patriotic songs and construct barricades from trash bins and benches
Read more
US may announce new sanctions on Russia within weeks - White House press secretary
The US intelligence community continues to investigate the SolarWinds hack, assuming that "an advanced persistent threat actor, likely of Russian origin, was responsible"
Read more
NASA’s Perseverance Rover successfully lands on Mars
NASA clarified that it had already received two images from the planet
Read more
Kremlin sees no risk now of Karabakh accords being derailed due to events in Armenia
The spokesman noted that, despite the developments in Armenia, it is important to follow the path of the implementation of the agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Russia to ship strike drones, S-300 air defense systems to Kyrgyzstan
The agreement was achieved during President Sadyr Zhaparov’s visit to Russia on February 24-25
Read more
Ukraine to disconnect from Russia and Belarus’ power systems by end of 2023
The Ukrainian government had previously talked about the need to disconnect from the unified power system with Russia and Belarus and integrate into the European one
Read more
Czech Republic counts on Sputnik V vaccine supplies as soon as possible
The country’s President Milos Zeman told that he had sent a letter to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin with a request to deliver the vaccine
Read more
Press review: Power struggle erupts in Armenia and Maduro hits back at EU over sanctions
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, February 26
Read more
Belarus produces trial batch of Sputnik V
According to the Belarusian health minister, industrial production will begin in the country in late March
Read more
Russian skier Alexander Bolshunov wins his first World Championship
He brings first medal to Russia at FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Oberstdorf
Read more
Putin, Kurz discuss possible supplies of Sputnik V vaccine to Austria
The agenda included the issue of the preparation's joint production, the Kremlin press service informed
Read more
No threat to Navalny’s security in colony, Penitentiary Service Director says
It is yet unknown which colony the blogger was transferred to
Read more
Armenian president refuses to sign order dismissing chief of General Staff
Sarkissian added that he was not supporting either of the political forces, but the decree dismissing the chief of the General Staff, according to lawyers, was unconstitutional
Read more
Press review: Turkey aims to return to F-35 program and US bid to make G7 anti-China fails
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, February 24
Read more
Kremlin closely following developments after US airstrikes in Syria
Earlier on February 26, the US carried out airstrikes near the Syrian-Iraqi border
Read more
Ukrainians, Western states badly disappointed in Zelensky — German newspaper
According to the article, the main reason is the incumbent president's unwillingness to carry out reforms
Read more
Russia’s vaccine Sputnik V registered in Moldova
Now it can be used on the territory of the republic, according to ex-President Igor Dodon
Read more
Kremlin castigates Kiev for deplorable state of Russian-Ukrainian economic ties
The spokesman emphasized that the current volumes of trade between the two countries "are utterly miniscule"
Read more
About 4 million Russians vaccinated against coronavirus
Mass vaccination of Russia’s adult population began on January 18
Read more
US, Russia don’t have much time for arms control talks, Pentagon says
Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky earlier emphasized Moscow’s readiness to discuss strategic stability issues with the Joe Biden administration
Read more
New EU sanctions against Russia to be approved next week
The EU condemns Alexey Navalny's sentence and calls on the Russian authorities to release him
Read more
‘Turning into Western global digital dictatorship tool’: Diplomat slams Twitter censorship
The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman recalled that the network used to be an independent platform
Read more
Vietnam approves Russian Sputnik V vaccine
It was reported that at the same time, the Ministry of Health has approved the use of the US vaccine Moderna in Vietnam
Read more
German president cautions against severance of all ties with Russia
Frank-Walter Steinmeier stressed that both the West and Russia are responsible for peace in Europe
Read more
Diplomat takes Paris to task over its refusal to respond to Lavrov’s message on Navalny
According to the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, the Russian top diplomat mentioned neurologist Vitaly Kozak’s letter about inconsistencies in the allegations about the blogger’s poisoning
Read more
US has lost the right to lecture other countries on civil freedoms — diplomat
The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman thinks the new US administration should first and foremost turn an attentive ear to its own citizens and not conduct a witch-hunt at home
Read more
Turkey expects Putin’s participation in concrete-pouring ceremony at Akkuyu NPP’s Unit 3
They are expected to be participating in the ceremony online
Read more
Russia, Sierra Leone sign declaration on no first placement of weapons in outer space
According to the statement of the Russian permanent mission, such joint statements are the only measure of transparency and trust in this area to date
Read more
Navalny to serve his sentence in Vladimir Region - source
He will serve his sentence in correctional facility No.2 in the city of Pokrov, said TASS a source familiar with the situation
Read more
Pentagon confirms air strikes in eastern Syria against targets of pro-Iranian forces
This proportionate military response was conducted along with diplomatic measures, including consultation with coalition partners, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby noted
Read more
Putin warns schemes still ongoing to weaken Russia, put it under external control
The 'aggressive' policy is not about competition, which is a natural thing for international relations, the Russian president stressed
Read more
Russian tech firm develops compact counter-drone system
The system fits into three briefcases, according to the company
Read more
EU bogged down in lies accusing Russia of not letting foreigners visit Crimea — diplomat
According to the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, it is the European Union that resorts to all possible tools not to allow its citizens to come to the peninsula, including through threatening sanctions against potential tourists
Read more
Azerbaijani leader says Russia should avoid helping Armenia upgrade its Army
Ilham Aliyev urged Moscow not to give weapons to Yerevan
Read more
Coronavirus to become seasonal disease in a year or two - expert
According to Natalya Pshenichnaya, cases of seasonal diseases usually surge in the fall and spring
Read more
Press review: Putin highlights war on terror and Gazprom may have to foot pipeline’s bill
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, February 25
Read more
Russia’s top brass denies claims Iskander missile systems were used in Karabakh conflict
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was misled over the use of Iskander missile systems in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russia’s Defense Ministry said
Read more
At least 17 pro-Iranian militias killed in US strike against Syria — media
The broadcaster did not mention the names of the armed groups hit
Read more
Russia calls on EU officials to refrain from interfering in Moldova’s domestic affairs
Earlier Head of the EU delegation to Moldova Peter Michalko’s has criticized the activities of the Moldovan Coordination Council for Television and Radio Broadcasts
Read more
Putin says Russia thwarted the activity of hundreds of foreign agents nationwide
The activity of 72 career staffers and 423 agents of foreign secret services was foiled, the Russian president said
Read more