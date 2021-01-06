Sputnik V production in EU could only be possible with EMA certification

BERLIN, January 6. /TASS/. Production of vaccines against coronavirus in the European Union, including the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, is theoretically possible only if certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Deputy government spokesperson and Deputy Head of the Press and Information Office of the German Federal Government Ulrike Demmer said on Wednesday.

According to her, in terms of production capacity for the Russian vaccine in Europe, it is possible only if the EMA allows this drug. Representative of the Ministry of Health of Germany, for his part, could not clarify whether such request had been received by the EMA, and recommended contacting the agency directly.

On Tuesday, the Kremlin press service reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel had a telephone conversation and discussed, among other things, the fight against coronavirus.

The effectiveness of the Sputnik V vaccine was 91.4% according to the analysis of data from the third final checkpoint in the third phase of clinical trials in Russia following 21 days after the volunteers received the first component of the vaccine.