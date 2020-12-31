Russian Direct Investment Fund to supply required coronavirus vaccine to Hungary by March

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) will deliver the required volume of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines to Hungary in January - March 2021, a RDIF spokesperson told TASS on Thursday.

"Hungary has already received the first batch of vaccines on December 28 and we are ready to supply all the vaccines needed by Hungary in January - March 2021. RDIF is working with regulators for receipt of authorizations from Hungarian regulatory authorities," the spokesperson noted.

Today’s "Reuters article that Hungary decided not to order the Sputnik V vaccine is one more example of fake news in reputable mass media," RDIF said.

Reuters reported earlier today, citing sources, that Hungary would purchase the new coronavirus vaccine under the EU procurement program or from China.