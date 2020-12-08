BRICS states continue dialogue in field of green economy, says deputy minister

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. BRICS member-states (Russia, Brazil, India, China, South Africa) continue cooperating on the issues of the green economy development at the level of relevant ministries and departments, Deputy Foreign Minister, Russia’s BRICS Sherpa Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Tuesday.

"As for production ecology I think there is something to address," he said, adding that "BRICS cannot keep out of that global trend, and [Russia] will continue respective efforts through relevant departments."

A new format of meetings was test-driven during Russia’s BRICS chairmanship in 2020 that envisions participation of representatives of municipalities, urban formations and specialists involved in organization of people’s life environment, the high-ranked diplomat noted.