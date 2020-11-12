Sanya's industrial park signs agreements with 20 foreign brands at Shanghai expo

SANYA, November 12. /TASS/. Sanya Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Industrial Park from China's Hainan has entered into strategic cooperation agreements with more than 20 foreign brands at the Shanghai Expo (CIIE), reported www.hinews.cn.

The Sanya Internet Trade Industrial Park signed agreements with companies from Azerbaijan, Denmark, Canada, Norway, Serbia, Thailand, Switzerland, South Africa, South Korea and Japan. They trade in food, alcohol, household goods and other commodities.

“We, as a key e-commerce platform at Hainan's Free Trade Port, must be innovators in the development of international commerce. Through the EXPO, we must promote high-quality overseas goods to the home market and promote overseas brand products from every Chinese region and city," said Wang Dongqing, Chairman of the Board of Sanya Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Industrial Park.

The Hainan company plans to establish a global procurement system, open warehouses overseas, and improve its own international logistics, he said. With the strategic goal dubbed "buy from the whole world and sell to the whole world", this e-commerce platform intends to sell imported goods in China and export agricultural and innovative products from Hainan and China's other provinces.

The third China International Import Expo (CIIE) was held in Shanghai on November 5-10, its participants agreed to conclude deals worth over $ 72.6 billion.