Russia allocates over $1 bln for recovery in Syria

DAMASCUS, November 11. /TASS/. Russia has allocated over $1 bln for recovery of power networks, industrial facilities in Syria and other humanitarian purposes, head of the Russia-Syrian interdepartmental coordination center for return of refugees Mikhail Mizintsev says on Wednesday at the international conference on return of refugees to the country.

"Over $1 bln were allocated for humanitarian purposes, recovery of power networks and industrial production facilities, and religious installations," Mizintsev said. He did not detail the period for allocation of funds.