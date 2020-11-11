Russia allocates over $1 bln for recovery in Syria

DAMASCUS, November 11. /TASS/. Russia has allocated over $1 bln for recovery of power networks, industrial facilities in Syria and other humanitarian purposes, head of the Russia-Syrian interdepartmental coordination center for return of refugees Mikhail Mizintsev says on Wednesday at the international conference on return of refugees to the country.
"Over $1 bln were allocated for humanitarian purposes, recovery of power networks and industrial production facilities, and religious installations," Mizintsev said. He did not detail the period for allocation of funds.
Russian ministries and departments consistently promote projects in such important areas as education and healthcare, environment management and housing construction, trade-economic and scientific-technical cooperation, the official said.
Russia and the World Food Program signed a memorandum on the procedure of aid transfer and spending of voluntary target contributions to provide food aid to Syria in the amount of $20 mln in 2020 and 2021.