Kremlin slams US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 as 'hostile takeover competition'

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the new US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 a manifestation of hostile takeover competition.

At the same time, the Kremlin is not inclined to associate the introduction of these restrictions with the START negotiations, he noted.

"This [Nord Stream 2 sanctions and the START negotiations] can hardly be considered interrelated subjects," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"In general, this rather unfriendly and destructive policy of constant introduction of various restrictions in relation to us, our economic operators, our economy, unfortunately, this has already become an integral part of unfair competition, undisguised hostile takeover competition on the part of Washington," the spokesman said.