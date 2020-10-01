Tokyo Stock Exchange halted due to technical difficulties

TOKYO, October 1. /TASS/. Representatives of Asia’s biggest Tokyo Stock Exchange reported Thursday a halt of all transactions just before the start of the trading on Thursday due to technical difficulties, the exchange’s website reads.

The trading was supposed to start at 9:00 am local time. According to the exchange, a system responsible for spreading market information malfunctioned.

It is now reported when the issue will be fixed.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange outage led to halts of activities on other Japanese stocks exchanges in Sapporo, Nagoya and Fukuoka. Currently, only Osaka’s exchange is operating as well as the Tokyo Commodity Exchange where oil futures are traded.