Nord Stream 2 project шmplementation now becomes matter of honor for Germany, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Implementation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project on the back of US actions has now become a matter of honor for Germany, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says at the press conference on Thursday.

"I think the time has already come for us to calm down on this topic, We see how the United States attempts every day to humiliate publicly the European Union, Germany in the first instance, how the United States from lips of their official spokespersons demands from Germany to recognize its fortune and the need to strengthen its energy security, implied by the United States as the abandonment of the Nord Stream 2 and the transfer to substantially more expensive US liquefied natural gas. I believe - this is my personal opinion - this matter has now become the affair of honor for Germany, honor in all senses, in all dimensions," Lavrov says.

On June 4, a bill to expand sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project was presented to the US Congress for consideration. Germany sharply criticized plans on expansion of sanctions against the project.