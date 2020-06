MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russia hopes that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be finalized and it will help step up energy security in Europe in the future, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a televised interview on Russia’s Channel One on Saturday.

"Unconditionally, we are hoping that the project will be finalized and that this project will eventually make its own contribution to the strengthening of energy security in Europe," he said.