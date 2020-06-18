{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Flash

Kremlin says no decision to increase personal income tax for wealthy Russians yet

The increase of the personal income tax rate for wealthy Russians is one of the topics under discussion, according to the Kremlin spokesman
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Vitaliy Nevar/TASS
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. No final decisions have yet been made to change the personal income tax rate, its increase for wealthy Russians is one of the topics under discussion, Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

Read also
Kremlin spokesman calls tax on interest on deposits of over $12,772 restoration of justice

"Due to the difficult situation, there is a constant exchange of [opinions] at the expert level both in the government and in the [Presidential] administration regarding possible steps - in terms of the anti-crisis measures and in terms of measures to stimulate economic development, support the most affected sectors of the economy," he said. According to him, experts exchange views, "including the one mentioned".

"So far, no final decisions have been made, if they are adopted, we will talk about it," he said.

Rosatom, Framatome SAS, GE Steam Power to jointly build Belene NPP in Bulgaria
The companies signed memoranda of understanding on the project construction to join forces to participate in the procedure for selecting a strategic investor, according to Russia's Rosatom
Read more
Russia sends note of protest to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry over Russophobic actions
On June 12, Russia Day, a series of images were projected on the building of the Russian Embassy in Kiev, which, according to the Russian diplomats, are of an insulting nature
Read more
Foreign Ministry decries as absurd western media allegations about Whelan trial ‘stalled’
The Russian diplomats underscored that in the US decades in prison without the right to pardon are envisaged for espionage
Read more
WHO welcomes ‘breakthrough’ UK study on treatment of severe COVID-19
For patients on ventilators, the treatment was shown to reduce mortality by about one third, and for patients requiring only oxygen, mortality was cut by about one fifth
Read more
Kremlin hopes Beijing, New Delhi will iron out border conflict themselves
The Kremlin spokesman emphasized that China and India are Russia’s close partners and allies
Read more
Pilots of Russia’s MiG combat planes to get helmet-mounted target acquisition systems
The systems are to replace the imported Ukrainian devices, according to the supplier
Read more
BBC series on Salisbury incident leaves many questions unanswered - Russian embassy
According to the diplomat, it is still unclear where the Skripals went in the morning of March 4 with their phones being switched off
Read more
Many abroad believe the world would be more dangerous without Russia - Putin
The Russian President noted that "there are people abroad who want to see the country strong and prosperous"
Read more
Russia, Finland have no territorial claims to each other - Russian diplomat
According to Finland’s Iltalehti newspaper, Jukka Seppinen, a former Finnish diplomat, wrote in his new book that in the late 1980s-early 1990s Moscow was allegedly ready to discuss possible transfer of Karelia to Finland but the ten Finnish President Mauno Koivisto refused to discuss this matter
Read more
Russian radars track flight of US Air Force’s B-52 strategic bombers over Pacific
The Defense Ministry explained that the bombers had not approached Russia’s borders
Read more
Russia to feature latest weapon systems at Army-2020 international arms show
The Army 2020 international military-technical forum will be held on August 23-29 on the premises of the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center of Russia’s Armed Forces in Kubinka near Moscow
Read more
Russia’s Su-27 fighters scrambled to intercept US bombers over Baltic Sea
It was earlier reported that the Russian Baltic Fleet’s forces and capabilities were tracking the exercise Baltops 2020 of the US Navy and European countries running in the southern and central parts of the Baltic Sea
Read more
Emir Kusturica to attend Victory Parade in Moscow at the invitation of defense minister
The parade is set for June 24, according to earlier reports
Read more
Press review: Belarus looks for gas options and Central Asia impacted by Russia’s lockdown
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, June 17
Read more
South American pop star Natalia Oreiro applies for Russian citizenship
She said that Russian border guards were often giving her souvenir passports as a gift
Read more
Kremlin comments on Ukraine’s new NATO partnership status
NATO dragging other countries into its orbit doesn’t boost Europe’s stability, according to the spokesman
Read more
Russia-Serbia partnership does not depend on Belgrade’s dialogue with Brussels - article
Lavrov and Dacic emphasized that it is up to the parties to the conflict to word and adopt a final solution that would be approved by the United Nations Security Council
Read more
Russian military tracking USS Porter destroyer in Black Sea
This is the third time the USS Porter has entered the Black Sea in 2020
Read more
Zhukovsky Institute to develop Russian supersonic jet concept by 2021
The company made the relevant contract with the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade on June 3
Read more
Press review: Prisoner swap with US being weighed and Czech-Russian spat explodes
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, June 16
Read more
Kalashnikov gunmaker delivers 35,000 latest AK-12 assault rifles to Russian troops
The new assault rifle is distinguished by its improved ergonomics compared to its AK-74M and AKM predecessors
Read more
Orlan-10 drones help artillery troops deliver precision strikes on enemy in Siberia drills
The troops accomplished over 20 fire assignments during the drills that involved over 500 personnel and more than 50 items of military hardware, according to the Central Military District’s press office
Read more
Special Moscow-bound flight takes off from New York
It is scheduled to land at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport at 11:26 Moscow time
Read more
North Korea vows to deploy forces to demilitarized zones
Earlier North Korea warned the South that its armed forces were preparing an act of retaliation over spreading leaflets insulting its supreme leadership
Read more
North Korea confirms it blew up inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong
The Korean Central News Agency noted in a report that the measures were taken in response to actions of South Korean activists
Read more
First batch of Avifavir antiviral drug delivered to hospitals
It is one of the two registered COVID-19 drugs in the world
Read more
Russian Arctic Academy president accused of working for Chinese intelligence
Valery Mitko was charged with treason
Read more
Russia sends two Be-200ES aircraft to Turkey
It will immediately embark on fire-prevention missions, according to the United Aircraft Corporation
Read more
CNN: Killing of African-American by police sparks protests in Atlanta
The local human rights organization demand resignation of the city head of police
Read more
Turkey launches ground operation against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
According to the country's Ministry of National Defense, lately the Kurdistan Workers' Party has increased attacks on the Turkish bases
Read more
Putin says riots following George Floyd killing symptom of deep-rooted crisis in America
The Russian President also noted that key US political system’s problem is placing party interests above those of people
Read more
Wife of jailed Russian national Bout ready to ask US to exchange him for Whelan
Viktor Bout, who is serving his sentence in Marion medium-security federal prison, Illinois, hardly knows about Paul Whelan’s sentence, she said
Read more
Nord Stream 2 project to be completed if EU countries defend their interests — senator
The Nord Stream 2 project involves construction of two lines with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters of gas per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany
Read more
Belarus reports over 55,000 coronavirus cases, Lukashenko hails response to pandemic
Belarus did not impose any lockdowns, WHO has insistently recommended that the Belarusian authorities enhance social distancing and give up on mass events
Read more
US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 target German economy, says diplomat
Russia expects further support for the project from the German government, according to the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
Read more
Stay at home, watch the show: Kremlin urges Moscow locals to tune into V-Day parade on TV
The Kremlin "fully understands" the decision by some Russian regions to restrict the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic
Read more
COVID-19 cases registered in Russia up by 8,248 in past 24 hours
The daily growth rate was 1.5%
Read more
US plans on measures against Nord Stream 2 do not change Germany’s attitude to project
It was reported earlier that US senators, including Ted Cruz, Jeanne Shaheen and John Barrasso introduced a bill expanding sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project to the Senate
Read more
Russian personnel carrier damaged in explosion in Syria’s Idlib
The crew was not injured, according to the Russian Defense Ministry
Read more
Clinical trials of novel coronavirus vaccine begin in Russia
Two groups of volunteers - military and civilians have been selected to test safety and effectiveness of the vaccine
Read more
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Read more
Russia reports over 7,840 new COVID-19 cases, lowest growth since April 30
A total of 553,301 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Russia
Read more
First launch of Russia’s upgraded Rokot-M carrier rocket planned for 2022
The upgraded Russian Rokot-M carrier rocket will get a domestic control system instead of the Ukrainian version installed on previous launch vehicles, the Khrunichev Center CEO informed
Read more
US manipulating UN to punish Iran — Russian top diplomat
The foreign minister pointed out that the latest report of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the developments around Resolution 2231 far exceeds the powers of the UN Secretariat
Read more
Paratroopers in Russia’s northwest to get over 40 latest combat vehicles
Overall, Russian paratroopers are set to receive over 400 items of new and upgraded armament
Read more
Armenia confirms 322 new coronavirus cases in past day
Four more coronavirus patients died in hospitals in the past twenty-four hours, bringing the total number of fatalities in the republic to 74 over the entire pandemic period, according to the Health Ministry
Read more
Buk-M3 anti-aircraft systems intercept long-range spy drones in western Russia drills
The anti-aircraft gunners practised operating under enemy intensive jamming, according to the military district's press office
Read more
Russia’s Figure Skating Olympic Champ Zagitova to join training camp outside Moscow
A group of figure skaters under the management of world’s famous coach Eteri Tutberidze is currently training at the Novogorsk camp
Read more
Four Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers perform flight over neutral waters of northern seas
At some sections of the route, the Russian aircraft were escorted by US Air Force F-22 fifth-generation fighters
Read more
Opening borders to foreigners has not been discussed yet — Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman recalled that on May 6 Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to hash over the details of a gradual withdrawal of restrictions, imposed over the pandemic
Read more
Most of COVID patients have blood type A, says Russian health official
Every second coronavirus patient in Russia has no symptoms, according to the official
Read more