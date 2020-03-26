Kremlin spokesman calls tax on interest on deposits of over $12,772 restoration of justice

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Introducing tax on interest on deposits exceeding 1 mln rubles ($12,772) is restoration of justice, Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He recalled that so far, interest on deposits has not been taxed, which, according to him, is unfair. "Given the assistance programs that have already been announced and which will be announced for business, for those who face a difficult life situation, and so on, the president considered it necessary to restore this justice and tax these bank dividends at 13%," Peskov said.

The initiative will affect less than 10% of depositors, the presidential press secretary commented. He called the information that such deposits amount to more than 50% in Russian banks false. "In any case, it is less than 10%," Peskov stated, noting that he would not name a specific share.

The measures proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin to tax withdrawn funds from Russia at 15% and interest on deposits of more than 1 mln rubles ($12,772) are not limited in duration, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The President did not call these measures temporary," Peskov said.