Raiffeisenbank tops list of best banks in Russia — Forbes

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Raiffeisenbank topped the list of the most convenient banks, according to Forbes.

The top three of Russian part of the list also includes Moscow Kredit Bank and Alfa Bank as the second and third most popular credit institutions.

Other banks that entered the list are Tinkoff Bank, Ak Bars, Avangard, Post Bank, Otkritie, Citibank, Credit Europe Bank, Home Credit Bank, St. Petersburg, Promsvyazbank, Rosbank and Uralsib. It is noted that the four largest state-owned banks dropped out of the rating - Sberbank, VTB, Gazprombank and Russian Agricultural Bank.

The rating was made in collaboration with the Statista company, which interviewed more than 40,000 customers. When compiling the rating, the level of general customer satisfaction was taken into account, as well as five indicators: trust, working conditions, customer service, digital services and financial advice.

Last year, 20 Russian banks were included in this Forbes list.