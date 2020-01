Russia closes border with China in Far East over coronavirus

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russia’s outbound travel business may lose from 500 mln rubles ($7.9 mln) to 700 mln rubles ($11 mln) due to suspended sales of package tours to China unless the situation stabilizes by March, Executive Director of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia Maya Lomidze told reporters on Thursday.

"Losses of outbound tourism will total around 500-700 mln rubles unless the situation stabilizes by March," she said.