Foreign participants in SPIEF 2020 can receive e-visas for entry into Russia

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Foreign delegations that will attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in 2020 will have an opportunity to be provided with electronic entry visas to Russia, Roscongress Foundation [the Forum organizer - TASS], said on Thursday.

"Foreign visitors and participants in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum from 53 countries will be able to apply for e-visas to enter Russia," the Foundation says. The procedure for obtaining e-visas has been established pursuant to the decree of the Russian government, Roscongress noted.

"The e-visa is single-entry and is valid for 30 calendar days from the issue date," the Foundation says. Individuals with e-visas will be allowed to stay in the Russian Federation for 8 days within the visa validity period from the date of entry. "Applications for e-visas can be completed no earlier than 20 days and no later than 4 days prior to the expected date of entry into the Russian Federation," Roscongress added.

"Simplifying the procedure for entering Russia not only creates tourism but also business opportunities for foreign citizens," said Anton Kobyakov, Advisor to the Russian President and Executive Secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee. "This is an important step to improve the business climate and enhance the country’s appeal," he added.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held from June 3 to 6, 2020.