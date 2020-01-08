Putin says Russia and Turkey will realize many more joint projects in the future

ISTANBUL, January 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is certain that Russia and Turkey will implement many more joint projects. The Russian leader is grateful to Turkish authorities for the political will they showed in constructing the TurkStream gas pipeline.

"Of course, I would specifically thank Turkish authorities, the Turkish president for timely issuance of all permits and licenses necessary for the pipeline construction, <…> for the political will shown by the Turkish leadership in realizing projects of national importance that meets national interests of their country," the Russian leader told the official launch ceremony of the TurkStream pipeline.

"I am certain that Russia and Turkey will implement many more mutually beneficial projects in energy and other spheres. Together we can address the most complicated and ambitious tasks for the betterment of our countries, our people, our neighbors and partners," Putin underlined.