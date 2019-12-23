Putin to open railway traffic on Crimean Bridge with train ride

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will not only take part in the opening ceremony for rail traffic on the Crimean Bridge on Monday, but he will also take a train ride along its span, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The president is going to kick off his workweek on the Crimean Bridge, where he will take part in an opening ceremony for railway traffic on the Crimean Bridge. Finally, this foremost construction project will be completed. This is the longest bridge in Russia and in Europe - 19 kilometers - and the construction began in February 2016," Peskov said.

According to him, Putin "will ride a train from Crimea to the Krasnodar Territory [along the Crimean Bridge] and during his trip, he will talk to the workers who built the bridge."

The president will also listen to a report by Transport Minister Yevgeny Dietrich and then rail traffic will be opened on a permanent basis.

Peskov has described the opening of railroad traffic on the Crimean Bridge as "a crucial event for the country."