More than 10 Russian companies take part in international trade fair opened in Havana

HAVANA, November 5. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Cuba Andrei Guskov and Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Rodrigo Malmierca have officially opened the Russian pavilion at the 37th Havana International Fair, FIHAV 2019, where 12 Russian companies that are already working in Cuba and planning to do so alike will present themselves.

"In the last few years, Russian companies’ presence at international fairs in Havana has expanded, which shows that our relations have only grown stronger. This development of the bilateral cooperation tells us that we will not succumb to pressure and will strengthen the relations. Isolationist policy will not be foisted on us," Russia’s trade representative to Cuba Alexander Bogatyr told TASS. "We are hoping that trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Cuba will boost life standards of Cubans."

The 37th Havana International Fair FIHAV 2019 is held on November 4-8 at the EXPOCUBA Exhibition Site. FIHAV is the largest trade and industry forum in Cuba and in the Caribbean, as well as boasts one of the biggest number of participants in Latin America. The fair has been held since 1983 in association with the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment and the Chamber of Commerce.

This year, more than 4,000 companies from over 60 countries are taking part in the fair. Organizers expect up to 150,000 people to visit fair’s exhibition spaces and presentation zones. The Cuban media outlets stress that it is especially important against the backdrop of a trade, economic and financial embargo imposed on Cuba by the United States in 1962 and US President Donald Trump’s policy tightening. Cuban authorities note that holding such a large-scale event to deepen economic cooperation is yet another argument for the restrictions to be lifted.