TASS and Xinhua discuss cooperation plans for 2020

RIO DE JANEIRO, November 1. /TASS/. Cooperation between TASS and Xinhua news agencies has been very close and intensive in 2019 both on the bilateral platform and in the framework of international organizations, TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman said on Thursday after talks with Xinhua's editor-in-chief He Ping.

"Special attention was paid to successful organization of the joint photo exhition by TASS and Xinhua in Moscow dedicated to the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between our countries, which China's Chairman Xi Jinping visited during his visit together with Russian President Vladimir Putin," Gusman said. He added that Xinhua's editor-in-chief also thanked TASS for an invitation to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in June and for an opportunity to meet with the Russian leader.

Gusman noted that at the 4th BRICS media forum in Brazil's Sao Paolo, participants discussed in detail the plans for joint events in 2020 in the context of celebrating the 75th anniversary of defeating Nazi Germany and imperialist Japan. "In the practical sense, issues on the agenda of the upcoming November world media summit in Shanghai were discussed," he said. Moreover, representatives of media outlets confirmed readiness to exchange professional delegations for sharing experience, especially in the sphere of internet technologies and audio-visual media.

On behalf of TASS, Gusman thanked Xinhua for taking the main responsibility for organizing the 4th BRICS media forum in Sao Paolo. The next BRICS media forum will be held in 2020 in Russia's Novosibirsk.