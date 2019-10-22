Operator of LNG tankers for Yamal LNG no longer limited in cargo shipping by US Treasury

MOSCOW, October 22. / TASS /. LNG Shipping L.L.C. — a joint venture between Teekay LNG and China LNG Shipping — notified Yamal LNG that the US Treasury had lifted the company’s restrictions on LNG transportation for the project, Novatek said on Tuesday.

"The Yamal LNG Project has received a notification from LNG Shipping LLC (TC LNG), the owner and operator of Arc7 ice-class LNG tankers, that it is no longer a Blocked Person in accordance with the rules for managing foreign control assets of the United States Department of the Treasury (OFAC)," the report said.

TC LNG owns Arc7 ice-class LNG tankers. At the moment, they continue to transport LNG as usual, Novatek added.