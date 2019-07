Rusal’s adjusted net profit in 2Q down by 31% quarter-on-quarter to $218 mln

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Profit of the Russian banking sector in the first half of 2019 exceeded 1 trillion rubles ($15.88 bln), the Central Bank said on Wednesday.

"Net profit of the banking sector for the first half of 2019 amounted to 1,005 trillion rubles ($15.88 bln) against 634 bln rubles ($10.07 bln) in January-June 2018," the regulator said.