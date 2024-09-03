IAEA experts notified of backup power line shutdown at ZNPP

MELITOPOL, September 3. /TASS/. Representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have been informed about the shutdown of the 330 kilovolt Ferrosplavnaya-1 backup power line at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), the plant's communications director Yevgeniya Yashina told TASS.

"The line is still down. Officials from the IAEA present at the plant have been briefed on this," she said.

On September 2, the ZNPP press service reported that the plant's Ferrosplavnaya-1 line had gone into automatic shutdown mode. The NPP is currently powered from the 750-kilovolt Dneprovskaya line.

The power units of the plant are in a cold shutdown mode. The radiation background at the plant is normal.