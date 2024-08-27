Rosatom, IAEA top officials to meet in Kaliningrad soon

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi will soon meet in Kaliningrad to discuss Grossi's visit to the Kursk NPP, Rosenergoatom reported on its Telegram channel.

"IAEA chief Rafael Grossi and Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev will discuss the outcomes of the visit in the near future in Kaliningrad," the statement reads.

Grossi visited the city of Kurchatov on Tuesday to inspect the Kursk nuclear power plant. After the tour, he said that he saw traces of drone strikes on the plant's territory. Earlier, he called the risk of damage to the plant due to the Ukrainian armed forces' actions very serious.