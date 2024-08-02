Simulator for practicing control all kinds of drones to be presented at Army-2024 forum

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The all-Russia society of inventors and innovators (VOIR) from Tatarstan will demonstrate a simulator for practicing control all kinds of drones at the Army-2024 Forum, the Deputy Chairman of the State Duma’s Committee on Science and Higher Education, VOIR Central Council chairman Vladimir Kononov has said.

"Inventors from the Republic of Tatarstan will present a training simulator for controlling drones. It is unique, because it approximates the real flight conditions and allows for practicing control all kinds of drones," he said at a TASS press-conference dedicated to VOIR's participation in the 10th International Military-Technical Forum Army-2024.

Among other products to be displayed at the organization's stand are a set of camouflage uniforms making the soldier invisible to drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras, as well as a machine vision module for drones’ autonomous flight and others.

The Army-2024 Forum will be held from August 12 to 14, 2024 at the Patriot Conference and Exhibition Center. The total exhibition area will be more than 340,000 square meters. The participants and guests will be shown, in particular, samples of weapons, military and special equipment. TASS is the forum’s strategic media partner.