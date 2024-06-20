Minsk registers reinforcement of Ukrainian forces at Belarusian border

MINSK, June 20. /TASS/. The State Border Security Committee of Belarus announced that the Ukrainian battlegroup at one swath of the border has been increased.

"Recently, an increase of the Ukrainian troops, including special operations forces and Main Intelligence Directorate forces, has been observed in the area of responsibility of the Zhitomir squad of the Ukrainian State Border Service," the Belarusian agency said.

According to the Border Security Committee, various units are being concentrated on the adjacent territory, including ones equipped with "heavy weapons: MTLB, BMP, US-made Bradley vehicles, HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems, M777 howitzers, German-made Gepard self-propelled air defense systems, and other weapons."

Minsk noted that the Belarusian border security service operates "in reinforced mode" on the Ukrainian border and, "together with the Defense Ministry, reacts to the changes of the situation by increasing the coverage density at the state border, including via south direction maneuverable groups, equipped with modern weapons and military vehicles." The committee added that additional reconnaissance and border monitoring measures take place.

"Actions on ensuring the border security are being carried out in close cooperation with Belarusian Armed Forces units and forces and aim to prevent an escalation of the situation at the border and to prevent provocations. All such provocations will be immediately thwarted by national security agencies," the Belarusian border security committee said.