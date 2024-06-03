20 Ukrainian drones destroyed in Kursk Region’s border areas during day

KURSK, June 3. /TASS/. Twenty Ukrainian drones were jammed in borderline areas in Russia’s Kursk Region during the day, the region’s acting governor, Alexey Smirnov, said.

"Electronic warfare means jammed and destroyed 20 Ukrainian drones in border areas. Drone attacks were reported near the settlements of Sudzha, Gordeyevka, and Obukhovka," he wrote on his Telegram channel. According to Smirnov, a single-family house was damaged in Obnukhovka.

Apart from that, Ukrainian troops shelled the villages of Gordeyevka, Krasnooktyabrsky, Kulbaki, Sergeyevka, Yelizavetovka, Gornal, and Kurilovka. No one was hurt. A power transmission line was damaged in Gordeyevka.