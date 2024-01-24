KTRV feels no shortage of foreign orders

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The Tactical Missiles Corporation (KTRV) has no shortage of foreign orders at present, CEO Boris Obnosov told the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

The engagement of the missiles of the corporation in Ukraine is the best advertisement for the weapons, as they "counter rather modern arms of NATO countries that train in Ukraine," he said.

"Therefore, we have no shortage of orders. However, today we have to do everything for the front, for the victory," he said.

Obnosov added it is impossible to count all foreign applications for contracts.