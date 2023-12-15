{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russian Missile Forces’s stationary group has more nuclear warheads than mobile one

This was announced by the commander of the troops, Colonel-General Sergei Karakaev

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The stationary group of Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces currently has more nuclear warheads than the mobile group, the forces’ Commander Colonel General Sergey Karakayev said.

"The two-component structure of the Strategic Missile Forces has not significantly changed over the years. The number of deployed carriers in the stationary and mobile groups of the Strategic Missile Forces remains roughly the same. However, the stationary group currently has more nuclear warheads than the mobile one," he pointed out in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda (or Red Star) newspaper on the eve of Strategic Missile Forces Day.

According to Karakayev, there are no plans to radically change this ratio in the future, while preserving the structure of the missile forces, which include stationary missile systems of considerable power and remain on high alert, as well as mobile ground missile systems of high survivability.

The Strategic Missile Forces commander attributes the existing ratio to the fact that the stationary group is equipped with a heavy missile system that has a multiple re-entry vehicle carrying a number of warheads of individual guidance. "Such an approach makes it possible to ensure an appropriate response to projected threats, while reducing spending and implementation risks," the commander stressed.

