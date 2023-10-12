Kalashnikov defense firm keeps upgrading Lancet combat drones — company head

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Specialists of the Kalashnikov Group constantly work on improving guidance and communications systems of Lancet kamikaze drones, Kalashnikov Group President Alan Lushnikov told reporters on Thursday.

"Do we keep upgrading the Lancet? We constantly hear this question. The special military operation has shown that technical development is especially required for a series of unmanned aerial vehicles because such areas as navigation, guidance and communications - all these elements should be in the process of their constant development," the company head said at the first all-Russia arms forum.

"This is because when we offer some solution, the enemy finds some counteraction quite quickly and we need to provide some other solution and this involves constant upgrade," Lushnikov said.

The Lancet drone manufactured by ZALA Aero (part of the Kalashnikov Group) is outfitted with several targeting systems based on coordinates, optoelectronics and combined technology. The drone is furnished with a television communication channel to transmit images of targets and confirm their successful destruction. The drone can strike targets within a range of 40 km.