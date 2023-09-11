IAEA chief hopes to discuss Zaporozhye NPP with Russia, Ukraine at high level

VIENNA, September 11. /TASS/. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi hopes what is going on at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) will be discussed with Russia and Ukraine at a high level.

"I assure you of my full commitment to continue to use the resources you entrust to us prudently, efficiently and in order to make the biggest possible positive impact," Grossi said at a press conference on the opening of the September session of the IAEA Board of Governors.

Russia has repeatedly drawn the attention of the international community to the shelling of the Zaporozhye NPP from the Ukrainian side. The IAEA Director General said in early December of last year that an agreement on the creation of a safety zone around the Zaporozhye NPP could be reached soon. Earlier, the head of the Rosatom state corporation, Aleksey Likhachev, noted that the security model discussed with Grossi excluded any shelling of the facility. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian side is demanding the demilitarization of the ZNPP, meaning the withdrawal of Russian guards from the site.

The advisor to the director general of the Rosenergoatom concern, Renat Karchaa, emphasized that the Russian side supports the creation of a security zone around the nuclear power plant, but there can be no discussions until a moratorium on any artillery activity around the nuclear power plant and Energodar is installed. At the same time, as he said, Russia would never act to the detriment of its national interests or the interests of its nuclear industry.