Russian Ministry of Emergencies unveils spacecraft fire extinguisher at Army-2023 Forum

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Emergencies has presented a fire extinguisher to suppress fire outbreaks under zero gravity at the Army-2023 Forum, the Ministry’s press service told TASS.

"The OSP-4 special portable fire extinguisher, developed by specialists of the All-Russian Research Institute of Firefighting of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies, suppresses a fire by a mechanical foam jet that isolates the fire outbreak from oxygen in the spacecraft atmosphere and cools done the burning area. Properties of the fire extinguishing foam in the fire extinguisher are quite unique and adapted to zero gravity conditions," the ministry informed.

The Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum is taking place at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino shooting range and the Kubinka airfield on August 14-20. The event is being organized by the Russian Defense Ministry.