Russian military researchers develop fabric capable of hiding troops from thermal imagers

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 17. /TASS/. Researchers at the Military Academy of the Russian Armed Forces’ Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense (RCBD) Troops have developed an innovative three-layer fabric that is capable of hiding troops from thermal imagers, according to documents presented at the Army-2023 military forum and exposition.

"A cloak has been created and tested that makes it possible to completely hide the tracks of troops from working thermal imagers and drones equipped with thermal cameras," the documents say.

According to the files, the fabric has three layers: the inner layer reflects infrared radiation from the user’s body; the middle layer absorbs infrared radiation; and the outer layer reflects the infrared radiation from the environment.

Apart from the cloak, a hoodie was also made from this fabric, complete with special goggles that are protected from thermal reconnaissance tools. It will allow troops to carry out monitoring activities without being noticed. ·

