Rosoboronexport partners showing interest in fighter aircraft, helicopters

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 17. /TASS/. Partners of the Russian state arms export agency Rosoboronexport showed high interest in combat fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, including the Su-57E fighter aircraft and the Mi-28NE helicopter, the company’s press service told reporters at the Army-2023 Forum.

"Partners of the company showed high interest in MiG-35, Su-57E, Su-35, Su-34 and Su-30SME combat aircraft, Ka-52E, upgraded Mi-28NE and Mi-171Sh, Ka-226T and Mi-35P helicopters, and in Orion-E, Orlan-10E, and Orlan-30 drones and anti-drone equipment," the company said.

Foreign delegations paid particular attention to Russian air defense weapons, Rosoboronexport said.

The Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum is taking place at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino shooting range and the Kubinka airfield on August 14-20. The event is being organized by the Russian Defense Ministry. TASS serves as its strategic media partner.