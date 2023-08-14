Russia open to defense cooperation with countries protecting their interests — Putin

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Moscow is open to equal defense cooperation with all nations seeking to protect their interests, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a video address to participants in the Army-2023 forum.

"Russia is open to deepening equal technological partnership and defense cooperation with other countries, that is, with all those who seek to protect their national interests and their independent path of development and believe that it’s crucial to make common efforts to build a system of equal and indivisible security that would reliably protect every country," Putin pointed out.

The Russian leader stressed that the forum had earned recognition as one of the world’s largest exhibitions of advanced military equipment, making a significant contribution to the development of Russia’s multifaceted ties with other countries.

Putin expressed confidence that foreign delegations taking part in the Army-2023 forum would have a very interesting and busy program. He stressed that 1,500 Russian companies had presented over 28,500 military and dual goods at the Patriot Park outside Moscow.

The Russian president also noted that the forum’s business program, which would include 250 events, was dedicated to ways to diversify the defense industry and develop artificial intelligence technologies. "Russia has a lot to offer in these promising areas. Our market of goods involving artificial intelligence technologies keeps growing every year. We are also glad to see an increasing number of foreign defense companies taking part in the forum. Last year, 32 enterprises presented their products here and this year, the number stands at 82," Putin specified.

He emphasized that Russia was determined to actively work on the existing cooperation ties and also create new relations based on its many years of successful experience of mutually beneficial partnerships.

The Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum is taking place at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino shooting range and the Kubinka airfield on August 14-20. About 1,500 leading Russian defense enterprises will take part in the forum’s exhibition and business program. The event is being organized by the Russian Defense Ministry. TASS is its strategic media partner.