Germany refutes media reports that Ukrainian intel chief being treated at Berlin hospital

BERLIN, June 16. /TASS/. The German government has denied Russian media reports alleging that Kirill Budanov, head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), is undergoing treatment at a Bundeswehr hospital in Berlin following a rocket strike on GUR headquarters in Kiev.

"This must be fake news," a German cabinet spokesperson said on Friday in response to a TASS inquiry.

Officials at Berlin’s military hospital refused to provide comment, citing the confidentiality of patients’ personal data.