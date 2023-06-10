Ukrainian forces push ahead with counteroffensive attempts – top brass

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have persisted with their failed counteroffensive attempts in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas, as well as near the city of Artyomovsk, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s armed forces pushed ahead with failed attempts to conduct offensive operations in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas, as well as near the town of Artyomovsk," he said.