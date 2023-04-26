Russian helicopters destroy Ukrainian stronghold in Kupyansk area — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. The Russian Battlegroup West’s helicopters destroyed a Ukrainian stronghold in the Kupyansk area, the battlegroup’s spokesperson Yaroslav Yakimkin told TASS.

"The battlegroup’s army aircraft destroyed an enemy stronghold near the Chugunovka settlement," he said.

Yakimkin also said that a 2A65 Msta-B howitzer crew had wiped out a mortar and an ammunition depot near Pletyonovka and Stelmakhovka. In addition, air defenses downed four Furia reconnaissance drones and a Puma unmanned aerial vehicle.