Russian airborne troops receive more than 15,000 parachute systems in 2022 — Ministry

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. More than 15,000 parachute systems and aids for landing operations were supplied to airborne troops last year, the Russian Ministry of Defense told reporters.

The Yunker-O wing-type parachute system with the carrying capacity from 90 to 225 kg has passed required tests, the Ministry informed. Parachute platformless systems PBS-950U and PBS-955 were developed for landing operations of the BMD-4M airborne assault vehicles and the BTR-MDM Rakushka multipurpose armored personnel carriers, with the opportunity for landing of personnel in combat vehicles," the Ministry added.