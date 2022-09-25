Russian forces hit Ukraine’s HIMARS launcher in Nikolaev region

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces hit a launcher of HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at a firing position near the village of Yavkino in the Nikolaev region, official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov announced on Sunday.

"HIMARS MLRS launcher was hit at a firing position in the area of the settlement of Yavkino in the Nikolaev region," Konashenkov said.

According to him, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the village of Travnevoe in the Svatovsky district of the Lugansk People’s Republic using American HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, firing four missiles.

Konashenkov added that Russian air defense systems shot down 12 Ukrainian drones in a day, and also intercepted 18 HIMARS shells in the special operation zone, official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense. "[Russian forces] intercepted in the air: 21 rocket launchers, including 18 HIMARS rockets in the areas of the settlements of Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson region and Valeryanovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," he said.

Russian air defense systems in the Kherson region and the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) shot down three American HARM anti-radar missiles, official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense. "In the region of Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson region, and Svatovo in the Luhansk People's Republic, three American HARM anti-radar missiles were shot down," Konashenkov added.