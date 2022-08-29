Grain storage facilities in Zaporozhye region shelled by Ukrainian troops

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops shelled grain storage facilities in Andreyevka near Berdyansk in the Zaporozhye region, the Berdynask mayor’s office said on Monday.

"At about 19:30 local time today, Ukrainian troops hit agrarian buildings in the settlement of Andreyevka, which held harvested grain. Ukraine is obviously seeking to create grounds for a humanitarian catastrophe and deprive people of food," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to the mayor’s office, the incident tool place in a suburb "where there are ni military facilities." Information about casualties and damages is being verified.