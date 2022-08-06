Ukrainian army preparing false-flag operation near Slavyansk — top brass

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces prepare another false-flag operation entailing civilian casualties outside Slavyansk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to pin the blame for indiscriminate strikes on Russian troops, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Saturday.

"It is reliably known that the command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, through the 72nd center for information and psychological operation, are staging another large-scale provocation involving civilian fatalities as a result of alleged indiscriminate strikes by the Russian Armed Forces," said Mizintsev, who heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine.

"For its implementation, mortar crews have been deployed outside Slavyansk, the Donetsk People’s Republic, which are planned to shell the locations where the local population and refugees live (Geologicheskaya Street) on August 7, 2022 when humanitarian aid is handed out," he added.

According to the general, foreign journalists arrived in the city to take photos and shoot videos about the alleged "civilian killings by Russians" and then publish them in the Ukrainian and Western media.

"We are warning the world community and international organizations in advance about the cynical provocation being prepared by the Ukrainian authorities. Civilians may suffer in it, while the Kiev regime will blame the Russian Armed Forces for civilian deaths following a well-tested scenario," the general said.