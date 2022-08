MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Project 941 Akula heavy nuclear submarine missile cruiser "Dmitry Donskoy" is currently out at sea on a combat mission, despite media reports about Russia’s decommissioning it from the Navy, Vladimir Maltsev, head of the All-Russian Fleet Support Movement, told TASS.

"Despite a number of media reports saying that the Dmitry Donskoy submarine missile cruiser is being decommissioned, it is currently successfully out at sea on a combat mission," Maltsev said.