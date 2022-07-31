Naval parade involving Russian combat ships takes place in Syria’s Tartus port

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. A naval parade on the occasion of Russia’s Navy Day took place in the Syrian Mediterranean port of Tartus involving 13 Russian combat ships and vessels, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Sunday.

"This year, the combat ships of the Russian Navy’s Black Sea, Pacific and Northern Fleets participated in the parade for the first time. In all, the festivities brought together 13 ships, gunboats and support vessels of the Russian Navy, 18 aircraft of Russia’s Aerospace Forces and naval aviation, and also two missile boats and an ocean minesweeper of the Syrian Navy, helicopters and fighter jets of Syria’s Air Force," the ministry said in a statement.

The parade formation of the Russian combat ships included the missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov, the large anti-submarine warfare ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov, the frigate Admiral Grigorovich, the frigate Fleet Admiral Kasatonov, the missile corvette Orekhovo-Zuyevo, the ocean minesweeper Vladimir Yemelyanov and the submarines Novorossiysk and Krasnodar.

The Russian combat ships that participated in the naval parade in Tartus are part of the Russian Navy’s Mediterranean standing task force. The naval parade was reviewed by Russia’s Syrian Contingent Commander Hero of Russia Colonel-General Alexander Chaiko and was commanded by Captain First Rank Dmitry Dobrynin aboard the Kadet anti-saboteur boat.

Russia’s Main Naval Parade took place on the Neva River in St. Petersburg and in the inner harbor of the Kronshtadt fortress on July 31. The Main Naval Parade was reviewed by Russian President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin.