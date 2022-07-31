Five injured in alleged drone attack on Black Sea Fleet’s headquarters in Sevastopol

SEVASTOPOL, July 31. /TASS/. Ukraine has allegedly attacked the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s headquarters in the Crimean of Sevastopol, leaving five people injured, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on Telegram on Sunday.

"Early this morning, Ukrainian nationalists moved to spoil our Navy Day celebrations. An unidentified object came flying into the courtyard of the [Black Sea] Fleet’s headquarters. According to preliminary information, it was an unmanned aerial vehicle. Five of the headquarters employees were injured, there are no fatalities. All of the injured have received medical assistance," the governor said.

He added that FSB officers were working at the scene of the attack to establish all the circumstances of what had happened.

Navy Day celebrations in the Crimean city of Sevastopol won’t take place on Sunday following an attack on the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s headquarters, Razvozhayev wrote.

According to him, the fleet’s headquarters was allegedly attacked by a drone, the attack left five people injured.

"The celebrations have been canceled for security reasons. I urge the city’s residents to remain calm and stay at home if possible," the governor pointed out.

The Black Sea Fleet, in turn, said in a statement that Navy Day events had been postponed.