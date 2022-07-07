Kiev troops deploy weapons at apartment building in Avdeyevka, school in Zaporozhye

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The Kiev government troops have deployed weapons and created shooting emplacements next to an apartment building in Avdeyevka and inside educational facilities in Zaporozhye and Zmiev, Russian National Defense Control Center head Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev said on Thursday.

"In Avdeyevka, Donetsk People’s Republic, militants of Ukrainian neo-Nazi groups deployed heavy weaponry and armored vehicles in the courtyard of a multi-storey apartment building," said Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine.

He added that residents were barred from leaving their apartments.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops and neo-Nazi formations have turned a school in Zaporozhye into a shooting emplacement and an ammo warehouse. A similar situation was reported from a school in Zmiev, Kharkov region.

In the DPR city of Seversk, nationalists settled in homes of civilians and are robbing the population, Mizintsev said.

"Convinced of their total impunity, the militants are treating city residents - including the elderly, women and children - with particular cynicism," he said.