Russian artillery troops hammer enemy forces in joint drills in Belarus

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Artillery troops of Russia’s Eastern Military District practiced fire against a hypothetical enemy’s forces during joint drills in Belarus, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Artillery troops of the Eastern Military District practiced fire during the Union Resolve 2022 joint drills," the press office said in a statement.

The artillery units of the Eastern Military District delivered the fire from self-propelled guns in a practical episode at the Osipovichsky training ground in the Republic of Belarus, the press office specified.

Under the scenario of the drills, outlawed armed gangs switched to an offensive. The artillery troops created a zone of barrage fire on the enemy’s way, thus disrupting its attack and the approach of its reserves. The artillery teams also practiced conducting marches and carrying out timed operations to assume unprepared firing positions while on the move, the statement says.

In order to control the destruction of targets simulating the notional enemy’s armor and emplacements and also to assess the situation, the troops employed unmanned aerial vehicles that transmitted exact coordinates and video images of the targets to the artillery battalion’s command post. In accomplishing their fire tasks, the artillery troops practiced promptly assuming unprepared firing positions from the march and changing them quickly after the fire, the press office specified.