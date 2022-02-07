Russian, Belarusian Su-30SM fighters conduct joint air patrol

MINSK, February 7. /TASS/. The crews of Su-30SM fighter aircraft from Russia and Belarus conducted joint air patrols along the Belarusian state border and maneuvers in ‘leader-wingman’ pairs as part of an inspection of the Union State’s Response Force, the press office of Belarus’ Defense Ministry reported on its Telegram channel on Monday.

"The flight was conducted at an altitude of about 8,000 meters and at a speed of around 750 km/h in combat formations at minimum intervals and distances," the statement says.

During the joint air patrol, the crews of the fighter jets practiced maneuvering in "leader-wingman" pairs, the ministry specified.

An inspection of the Russia-Belarus Union State’s Response Force is currently underway in Belarus. The inspection will end with the Union Resolve 2022 joint drills that will run on February 10-20 on the republic’s territory.