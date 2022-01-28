War possible, if Belarus, Russia suffer direct aggression, Lukashenko says

MINSK, January 28. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that a war is possible in case of direct aggression against Russia or Belarus.

"So will there be a war or not? Yes, there will be, but only in two cases: if Belarus suffers a direct aggression, if a hot war is unleashed against our Belarus. We will stand united as one - even those who don’t want to - to defend our land and our homeland," he said in his address to the people and the parliament on Friday.

"And the second possibility, when a war may happen and Belarus will take part in it: if our ally Russia suffers a direct attack, if such aggression is committed against the Russian Federation. The grounds for that are our allied agreements," he added.

The president stated that hundreds of thousands of Russian servicemen will arrive in Belarusian in case of an attack, and will defend it together with the Belarusians.

"I would like to answer the collective West, this question is very important for them: will there be troops on the Belarusian territory. In case of aggression against our country, there will be hundreds of thousands of Russian troops, who, together with hundreds of thousands of Belarusians will protect this sacred land," Lukashenko said, noting that Belarus strongly opposes any hostilities.