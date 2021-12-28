Su-25 attack aircraft hammer enemy forces in southern Russia drills

ROSTOV-ON-DON, December 28. /TASS/. The crews of Su-25 ground attack aircraft delivered missile and bombing strikes against a notional enemy’s forces during drills in the Stavropol Region, the press office of the Southern Military District reported on Tuesday.

"The pilots of the Southern Military District’s air task force flying Su-25SM3 and Su-25SM aircraft delivered a missile and bombing strike against the notional enemy’s combat formations at an aviation training ground in the nighttime during special flight drills in the Stavropol Region," the press office said in a statement.

The crews conducted about 70 planned sorties and carried out over 360 bombing runs and rocket launches against armored ground targets, the statement says.

The military pilots also practiced the skills of piloting at an altitude of up to 4,000 meters and at speeds ranging from 300 to 800 km/h. They also accomplished complex aerobatic maneuvers as part of an air wing, the press office specified.